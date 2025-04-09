West High senior seeks purpose over paycheck at Billings Public Schools job fair

BILLINGS — More than 1,300 students from Billings Public Schools passed through the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark on Tuesday morning, exploring potential career paths during a district-wide job fair.

Colby Sukl-Clark, a West High senior who aspires to become a journalist, used the event to learn what other fields are open to him in communicating with a purpose.

“I will always take helping people over that monetary value, and even if that doesn’t make me the most money, as long as I’m making enough to kind of survive, that will be kind of enough for me,” said Sukl-Clark. “That’ll be good enough for me.”

West High senior seeks purpose over paycheck at Billings Public School's job fair

Shay Reiser, a youth homelessness demonstration project navigator with Montana Legal Services Association, said her organization serves residents across a range of legal needs.

“We have a vast array of services from family law and crime victims, to housing, elder law, and tribal law,” said Reiser. “I get to be the calm for them in that moment.”

Students like Sukl-Clark will, however, enter the workforce at a time of economic volatility.

CBS News recently reported a 45% chance of recession in the next 12 months, and layoffs have increased 205% compared to last year, largely driven by cuts directed by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“I am very nervous that I’ll spend this money for college, and that even though I’ll have all of these scholarships, I will pay this amount of money and it might actually never turn out into something great,” said Sukl-Clark.

Programs Sukl-Clark showed interest in said their federally funded initiatives are currently awaiting word on continued support.

“My program, specifically, the YHTP program, is a HUD-funded program,” said Reiser. “So, we’re kind of waiting to see: will that continue to be funded?”

Still, Sukl-Clark said he plans to remain committed to his path, even if it means adapting to circumstances beyond his control.

“Even if our economy does crash, and it ends with me having to drop out of college — I know that there will some time be a way for me to help out, and do my part to help people,” said Sukl-Clark.