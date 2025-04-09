President Trump's executive orders would have an effect on energy in Montana.

Some say it would be positive and good for the coal industry.

Others say it would be negative and bad for the environment.

Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., and Gov. Mark Gordon, R-Wyo., are among those celebrating President Trump's executive orders to increase domestic energy production, including coal.

“Absolutely, it's a positive message,” said Colstrip Mayor John Williams. "Not only for the benefit of our people, men and women who live and work here in Colstrip, for the state of Montana, recognizing the value of coal.”

See full story here:

Colstrip anticipates benefits in President's energy orders, environmentalists see problems

Williams says the President's orders will provide job security for the 650 workers at the coal mine and Colstrip power plants 3 and 4.

“It really sends a strong message to the people, men and women that are working here in Colstrip,” Willaims said.

But others say the country should not increase coal production, citing what they see as dangers.

“It's really concerning because, we're talking about an energy source which creates a lot of pollution,” said Edward Barta, Northern Plains Resource Council chair.

Barta says more coal production will have an effect on water, land, and on farmers and ranchers.

“They seem like they're kicking the can down the road,” Barta said. “That it really is time that we act responsible and develop clean energy resources”

Barta would like to see more development of renewable energy.

But the President's order puts a pause on windmills, recognizing a detrimental impact on wildlife.

“It seems as though we're putting up all kinds of roadblocks to prevent any kind of clean energy from being developed,” Barta said.

Barta says coal is unreliable and renewable energy will help the economy and national security.

The president states that coal is critical to meeting the rise in electricity demand.

And an affordable and reliable domestic energy supply is vital to America's national security, economic prosperity, and foreign policy.

“We've always recognized the national security from energy that is reliable,” said Williams, who also says coal generating plants are clean. “Pretty evident in my mind that clean energy is where we ultimately need to go and this is just simply delaying that, that inevitability,” Barta said. “It's time for our leaders step up to the plate and and do what's right in that regard.”