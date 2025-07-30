Wednesday Headlines: Downtown streets, New Commissioner, Storm damage

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, July 30

Conversion of more one-way streets to two-way coming to downtown Billings

BILLINGS - Downtown Billings is undergoing a significant transformation as many one-way streets are being converted to two-way routes starting Wednesday.

The plan, which has been in development since the late 1990s, focuses on boosting the vitality of downtown Billings.

Crews will continue striping Second and Third Avenues North, working from north to south. These streets will remain one-way until all traffic signals are operational.

Yellowstone County commissioners select Chris White to replace John Ostlund

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County Commissioners have appointed Chris White to fill the District One seat previously held by John Ostlund, who died in a plane crash last month.

White has worked at Albertson's for 37 years, rising to the position of store director at two locations, and serves on several nonprofit boards. District One covers the southern part of Yellowstone County.

'Feeling helpless': Billings residents survey damage after Monday night storm

BILLINGS - Billings residents spent Tuesday surveying property damage after Monday night's severe hailstorm. The storm left dents and cracked windshields on cars while damaging fences, gutters and gardens.

Strong winds scattered tree debris across yards, and neighborhoods in the Heights experienced piles of hail and some flash flooding.

