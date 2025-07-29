Conversion of more one-way streets to two-way coming to downtown Billings

BILLINGS — Downtown Billings is on the brink of significant transformation, as many one-way streets will convert to two-ways.

Megan McLean with Dowl Engineering said this is going to be a big change for the people of Billings.

The discussion of transforming streets in downtown Billings has been ongoing for many years.

“Discussions about this really started in the late 90s when a framework, the downtown Billings, published a framework plan, which focused on how to boost vitality in downtown Billings,” McLean said Tuesday.

Crews are currently working in a street-by-street effort to ensure the proper functioning of traffic signals, while also installing new two-way traffic signs.

On Wednesday, crews will continue striping the roads on Second and Third avenues north going north to south.

“There will be some parking restrictions, short-term parking restrictions for while they stripe the roadway and configure the two-way traffic signals and install two-way traffic signs,” Mclean said, noting that the restrictions will be on both sides of the road.

Once the streets in the project have been striped, they will remain one-way until all traffic signals are configured, and the two-way signs are fully installed.

“The two-way transition is expected to be completed this week,” McLean said.

McLean said the timeline depends on the weather.

As the project progresses, McLean advises all who travel downtown Billings to stay vigilant.

“Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, look both ways, proceed with caution... look for double yellow pavement markings and new signs indicating two-way traffic,” McLean said.

The primary goal of this two-way restoration project is to enhance the downtown Billings atmosphere.

“Two-way traffic can really boost visibility for businesses in a downtown environment and also just promote safe behaviors for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists,” McLean said.

The new traffic flow will not only support local businesses but also encourage community engagement in the heart of the city.