Yellowstone County commissioners select Chris White to replace John Ostlund

BILLINGS - Chris White is the choice of Yellowstone County commissioners to replace John Ostlund, who died in a plane crash last month.

“Those are huge, huge boots to fill,” White said.

Commissioners Mark Morse and Mike Waters, both Republicans, selected White from a list of three that included Kirk Bushman and Charlie Loveridge.

The selection happened during the commissioners' meeting on Tuesday.

“It's just amazing,” White said. “It's really overwhelming. It's humbling. I’m honored.”

White has been working at Albertson’s for 37 years, most recently as a store director.

He has also served on several boards, including Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative and the Chase Hawks Foundation.

“I feel like that I have a good sense with people that I'll be able to hit the ground running,” White said. “I'm really looking forward to working with the team and getting everything going.”

The whole process took about two and a half weeks and started with the Yellowstone County Republican Central Committee choosing from 12 candidates.

