Field narrowed to 3 to replace Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund

Yellowstone County Republicans have narrowed the field to three candidates to replace the late County Commissioner John Ostlund.

On Wednesday night, the party selected Kirk Bushman, Charlie Loveridge and Chris White, all Billings residents, from a pool of 12 applicants.

The remaining two members of the Yellowstone County commission, Mark Morse and Mike Waters, both Republicans, are expected to select one of the three at a meeting on Tuesday, July 22.

Bushman is an engineer and a former member of the Montana Public Service Commission. Loveridge is a Billings businessman who made an unsuccessful bid for the Billings City Council in 2023. White is a longtime director of a Billings Albertsons store.

Yellowstone County Republicans interviewed the 12 applicants Wednesday in the commissioners' meeting room in the Stillwater Building.

Ostlund died June 19 after he crashed his Cessna plane south of Billings. No other passengers were aboard.

Ostlund was in the middle of his sixth term as a Yellowstone County commissioner. His replacement will serve the remainder of his term, which expires in 2026.

Watch previous Q2 coverage of the county's efforts to replace Ostlund:

A Seat to Fill: Yellowstone County moves forward after John Ostlund’s death

Related:

Yellowstone County commissioners remember John Ostlund

Friends, colleagues remember Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund

A seat to fill: Yellowstone County moves forward after death of John Ostlund