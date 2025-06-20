Friends, colleagues remember Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund

Friends and colleagues are remembering Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund, who died Thursday in a plane crash at the age of 73.

“I feel bad for Christie (Ostlund's wife) and the whole family. It's a tragedy and, you know... Our condolences go out to her," said Bill Kennedy, a current Billings City Council member and former Yellowstone County commissioner who served with Ostlund.

Watch the remembrances for Commissioner John Ostlund:

Friends remember Commissioner Ostlund, who died in plane crash

Ostlund was piloting a single-engine Cessna that crashed Thursday afternoon south of Billings. He was the only person aboard.

Ostlund, a Republican, started as a county commissioner in 2003 and was toward the end of his fourth term.

Throughout those two plus decades, he built a good rapport and earned respect from other commissioners.

"You knew right away, that you had a solid person that you were talking to. And if he agreed with you, that was great. If he didn't, he still, he would still treat you cordially," said Jim Reno, a former commissioner and fellow Republican who served with Ostlund for 13 years.

Ostund was deeply committed to public service and rural issues and previously served as the president of the Montana Association of Counties.

Retired Big Sky Economic Development Executive Director Steve Arveschoug worked with Ostlun for more than 16 years.

“John was about accomplishing things. And that's what I really respected and appreciated about him,” Arveschoug said. “Our hearts and prayers are with his family. We love them. We loved John, and we're praying for them.”

Added Commissioner Mark Morse: “John was a great guy. He was my mentor. He taught me a lot. Good friend. Good man.”

The first time I covered a story with John, he had won a county commissioner's race, and he was celebrating at Gusick’s restaurant in Billings.

It was always pleasant to talk with him about stories. At the end of interviews, he’d always say, “Say hello to your bride for me.”

I didn't have that personal relationship that other people had, but I certainly did appreciate talking with him through the years.