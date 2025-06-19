Update: 1 dead in plane crash south of Billings

Update 4 p.m.

One person was killed in the plane crash south of Billings Thursday afternoon, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder told MTN News.

The crash happened on the 6100 block of Blue Creek Road.

The plane was a single-engine plane, Linder said. He did not confirm if others were aboard.

Authorities are responding to a small plane crash Thursday afternoon on the 6100 block of Blue Creek Road.

Few details are immediately available. A Q2 News reporter is headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.