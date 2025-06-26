A seat to fill: Yellowstone County moves forward after John Ostlund’s death

BILLINGS — Nearly a week after the sudden death of longtime Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund, the two remaining commissioners are navigating a new chapter—one they hoped would not come so soon.

“We do not want to wait too long because it is by law, a three-member commission,” said Commissioner Mike Waters.

Until the seat is filled, Waters and Commissioner Mark Morse are juggling extra responsibilities.

“Wherever it fits in somebody’s schedule right now, that person is going to cover those boards,” said Morse.

The process of appointing a replacement begins with the Yellowstone County Republican Central Committee, which is responsible for generating a list of three candidates to replace Ostlund, a Republican.

“They will develop a list of candidates. They will forward three names to us,” said Morse. “It will be myself and Commissioner Waters. We can either choose from one of those three names, or we can say no to those three names. Then the central committee will send us three more names.”

The individual ultimately selected will serve only in the interim. The seat will be up for election in 2026.

“If they want to run again, they will have to start campaigning next year and go through the primary process, if necessary, and stand in a general election,” said Morse.

Still, those involved know that the person who takes Ostlund’s seat will do so under the weight of a significant legacy. He died June 19 after crashing his single-engine plane south of Billings.

“I think you would be hard pressed to find anyone who loved Yellowstone County more than John," said Morse.

That legacy is part of why the commissioners are taking their time.

“We want to do it right, too, and that means making sure that the Republican Central Committee has time to take applicants, time to vet them, and present us, in accordance with the law, with three candidates,” said Waters.

The deadline for the central committee to submit the name to the commissioners has been extended to July 22.

A public service to honor Ostlund will be held at 10 a.m. July 12 at MetraPark.

