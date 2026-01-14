Wednesday Headlines: Classes canceled, Hospital update, Flu cases rise

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, Jan. 14

Teacher, student suffer stab wounds during altercation at Billings Senior High School

Billings Public Schools superintendent responds to stabbing incident

BILLINGS - Classes are canceled on Wednesday at Billings Senior High School after a teacher and student were both hospitalized with stab wounds on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened after classes ended but while many students were still on campus.

Police say the student attacked the teacher while investigators are still trying to determine what led to the attack.

In a release, the Billings school superintendent says both are in stable condition and receiving medical care.

Read the full story

DPHHS gives lawmakers updates on Montana State Hospital, rural health funding

DPHHS gives lawmakers updates on Montana State Hospital, rural health funding

HELENA - Montana state leaders are outlining plans to spend additional federal funding on rural health care, including the Montana State Mental Hospital in Warm Springs.

The state received $33 million more than expected from the federal rural health transformation fund.

State officials have submitted a request to re-certify the hospital, which lost its federal certification in 2022.

Read the full story

Montana flu cases rising as vaccination rates decline

Montana flu cases rising as vaccination rates decline

BILLINGS - The flu is spiking in Yellowstone County with 1,300 confirmed cases this season. That's 30% of Montana's total cases.

County health officials say vaccination rates are down this year, contributing to the rapid spread.

Doctors recommend staying home when sick, frequent hand-washing, and getting vaccinated.

Read the full story

Q2 Weather

Forecast Tuesday evening Jan 13, 2026

Watch Montana This Morning