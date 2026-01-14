YELLOWSTONE COUNTY — Yellowstone County is experiencing a flu outbreak with 1,300 confirmed cases this season, including 286 cases reported in just the last week. The county accounts for 31% of Montana's total flu cases.

The rapid surge represents a dramatic increase from last year, when only 375 cases were recorded at this same time. Health officials say the flu season has arrived earlier and hit harder than usual.

Watch one woman talk about the sickness she is experiencing:

Montana flu cases rising as vaccination rates decline

Toni Symonds, who lives in Hardin, has been battling flu symptoms for weeks and describes the experience as debilitating.

"It was just horrible," Symonds said Tuesday. "I got sick, and I didn't feel like doing anything."

Her symptoms have persisted despite treatment, leaving her exhausted and unable to pursue her usual activities.

"I just cough and cough and cough. My abs hurt. And it got to the point one night I even slept in my chair because I couldn't sleep laying down," Symonds said.

Even after completing a course of antibiotics, Symonds continues to struggle with recovery.

"(I) went through another 10 days of antibiotics, and I'm feeling better so I don't know. You know, I'm taking lots of vitamins everything to help boost my immune system, but nothing's working," Symonds said.

Chief Medical Officer at RiverStone Health Megan Littlefield notes that this year's flu season has developed more rapidly than typical.

"The numbers have risen quite rapidly," Littlefield said.

Contributing to the outbreak is a decline in vaccination rates across the nation, according to health officials.

"We have seen a decrease in the number of people who have gotten vaccinated for flu this year, sort of across the nation," Littlefield said.

While this year's vaccine may not be a perfect match for circulating strains, medical professionals emphasize it still provides important protection.

Littlefield said that every year they try to identify the flu strains that are going to be circulating predominantly in the area.

"They did not have that strain, particularly when they were making the flu vaccine this year," Littlefield said. "Each year that effectiveness of the vaccine varies depending on how well we match the vaccine to the strains that are circulating."

It takes manufacturers months to develop a new strain of vaccines and with the current one not matching completely, there will not be an updated vaccination for this flu season.

Despite the imperfect match, vaccinated individuals are experiencing better outcomes.

"People who have gotten the vaccine this year, even though it's not an ideal match, are still having fewer complications, less likely to be hospitalized," Littlefield said.

Health officials recommend standard prevention measures to limit the spread of flu.

"Stay home when you're sick, keep kids home from school when they're sick, wash your hands well, you know, and frequently cover your cough and sneeze," Littlefield said.