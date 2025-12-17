Wednesday Headlines: City vandalism, Fugitive search, Water shutoffs

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, Dec. 17

BILLINGS - A Billings man is speaking out after his nephew's social justice mural was vandalized with swastikas and fake bullet holes earlier this spring, raising concerns about a potential pattern of hate incidents in the community.

Ben Sherman said the defacing of the 5-year-old cultural diversity mural, combined with recent vandalism at Mayflower Congregational Church, points to a growing problem in the area.

Sherman is leaving the damage untouched for now, wanting the community to see what he fears isn't an isolated incident.

The mural vandalism represents the latest in what Sherman believes may be a troubling trend of hate-motivated incidents targeting symbols of diversity and inclusion in Billings.

Search for fugitive wanted for child sex crimes leaves Wyoming town on alert

BYRON, Wyo. - A fugitive wanted for sex crimes against a minor remains on the run in Wyoming after being spotted near Byron on Saturday.

Anthony Pease, 39, was seen in the area, marking his first sighting since Nov. 1. The small town's 600 residents are locking doors and keeping children indoors as authorities search the area.

Pease is 5-foot-11, may go by the name Abraham, and is considered dangerous by law enforcement.

'Disbelief': Billings property owners upset by city reinstating late fees for water bills

BILLINGS - A year-and-a-half-long water bill dispute is reaching a boiling point in Billings, with hundreds of residents potentially losing water service starting January 12th.

The city said 6,000 delinquent accounts owe over $3.5 million, with shutoffs beginning with the 300 largest balances.

Around 70 residents are now pursuing legal action against the city over the water bill dispute.

