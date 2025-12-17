With a population under 600, Byron, Wyo., is generally a quiet town. In recent weeks, streets have been even quieter as both local and federal law enforcement search for 39-year-old fugitive Anthony Pease, who is wanted for six counts of sexual assault involving a minor.

Authorities have been searching the area for weeks, and a reward for information leading to an arrest now sits at $2,000.

Search for fugitive wanted for child sex crimes leaves Wyoming town on alert

Saturday morning, law enforcement shared there was a confirmed sighting of Pease near town and reminded residents to remain vigilant by locking their doors and reporting suspicious activity. According to Wyoming's Big Horn County Sheriff's Office, before the weekend sighting, Pease hasn't been seen since Nov. 1.

The Big Horn County Schools Superintendent, Matt Davidson, told MTN News a school resource officer on staff stays up to date with the latest on search efforts, and some parents say they've been keeping their kids indoors when they're not at school.

As the search continues, the mayor as well as some residents, say they are taking law enforcement's advice while keeping a watchful eye.

"I never used to lock my house during the day. I didn't even lock my vehicles at night. In fact, a lot of the time I'd leave the keys in them. I've talked to other people and there is quite a few people that are nervous. I would hope that a lot of us are nervous because this is a bad thing," said Byron Mayor Allan Clark.

In fact, investigators could be seen around Byron knocking on doors and scanning land outside of town.

"There's just so much area and a low population, so much area for him to hide and seek shelter," Clark said.

With so many wide-open spaces and abandoned buildings in the area, Clark understands why the search has gone on so long.

According to the US Marshals Service, Pease is 5 feet 11 inches tall and may also be going by the name Abraham. They also ask that anyone nearby who has a collection of silver dollars to ensure they are still there, and if not, to report to authorities.

Marshals say Pease is considered dangerous, and the public is told to not approach him and instead call 9-1-1. As the search has stretched over six weeks, many residents hope a capture will bring life back to normal.

"I hope that they capture him soon, and I hope that us as community members and around the area keep our eyes open and report anything suspicious," said Clark.

