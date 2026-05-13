Wednesday Headlines: China meeting, Domestic violence, Special Olympics

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, May 13

Trump meets China's leader amid Iran conflict, trade tensions

Trump meets China's leader amid Iran conflict, trade tensions

President Trump landed in China today for high-stakes talks with China's leader, with major tech CEOs joining the delegation as trade tensions, the Iran conflict, and Taiwan dominate the agenda.

China, Iran's biggest oil buyer, holds key leverage in the negotiations, with hundreds of ships trapped in the Strait of Hormuz due to the U.S. military blockade.

Despite concerns over rising food and gas prices at home, Trump insists America doesn't need China's help to win the Iran conflict.

Billings City Council holds forum on domestic violence and helping victims

Billings City Council talks about stopping domestic violence and helping victims

BILLINGS - A mother's death continues to spark urgent action in Billings.

Following Shawna Hart's suspected domestic violence homicide, the community is demanding answers and stronger victim support.

The Billings City Council held a special meeting to address the crisis, with calls for better law enforcement training, improved victim notification systems, and trauma-informed education.

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Montana Special Olympics torch arrives in Billings

Montana Special Olympics torch arrives in Billings

BILLINGS - The Montana Special Olympics torch is now officially in Billings, with athletes from across the state ready to compete for gold in what will be the city's final year hosting the statewide games.

Competition kicks off this morning with cycling and swimming, followed by athletics at Lockwood High School.

The torch's final journey from the Rims to MetraPark begins this afternoon.

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