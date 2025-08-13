Wednesday Headlines: Bighorn Mountain search, Opioid summit. 4-H family

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, Aug. 13

Search continues for missing hiker in Bighorn Mountains

GREYBULL, Wyo. - The search continues for a hiker who went missing in the Bighorn Mountains on Aug.1.

The Big Horn County Sheriff has relocated command operations to the Greybull, Wyo., airport as agencies from across the country join the effort.

Tips from hikers in the area are being routed directly to the Big Horn County Wyoming Sheriff's Office dispatch.

Montana leaders host summit to curb post-pandemic increase in opioid overdoses

BILLINGS - Montana leaders held a summit this week to address the post-pandemic increase in opioid overdoses.

State Department of Justice officials report more than 250 Montanans have died due to fentanyl-related overdoses between 2021 and 2024, with 80 deaths reported in 2023 alone.

While numbers have recently decreased, officials note fentanyl overdoses have risen by 1,900% since 2017.

MontanaFair 4-H Market Steer & Heifer Show brings together four generations

BILLINGS - Hundreds of 4-H kids are showcasing their animals at MontanaFair this week, featuring everything from chickens and other small animals to pigs and cattle.

The event includes several generations of the Goggins family. On Tuesday, 16 Goggins' kids showed cattle at the 4-H Market Steer and Heifer Show.

The event teaches a deeper understanding of hard work and dedication, a family member said.

