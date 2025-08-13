Search continues in Big Horn Mountains for missing hiker

GREYBULL, Wyo.- The search continues for a hiker missing in the Big Horn Mountains since Aug. 1.

Big Horn County Wyoming Sheriff Ken Blackbrun said in a recent update that numerous local and state resources have been deployed in the search for Grant Gardner, a Minnesota man who set out in late July to summit the 13,000-foot Cloud Peak.

Gardner made contact with his wife on the evening of July 29, letting her know he’d made it to the summit. Since that time there has not been any contact with Gardner.

The sheriff said a search was launched on Aug. 1 when he was reported missing.

Blackburn described the high-mountain search area as "unforgiving."

"The Cloud Peak Wilderness is deceptively expansive, remote, and snow is starting to fall at higher elevations above 10,000 feet," the sheriff said in a social media post. "Very thorough searches of these areas have been performed. Mr. Gardner could plausibly be in several areas and routes, all of which have been extensively searched.

Bolackburn warned private citizens who want to volunteer to assist in the search to take note that they will be "on their own."

"Citizens NOT associated with SAR groups have been volunteering to provide their services," the social media post states. "Due to liability, we can’t pair these volunteers with team members, however, we welcome any capable experienced outdoor men and women to assist on their own. We respectfully request searchers advise the Sheriff’s Office of their plans before departing, and notify the Sheriff’s Office when they return. GPS tracking of searches would be greatly appreciated. It should be noted the search is on public land, no special permission is required.

Please do not add to the current challenge!

If you are not specifically familiar with this remote wilderness, stay home!"

Blackburn said the search command operations have been moved to the Greybull Wyoming Airport, and any information that may assist in the search can be made to the Big Horn County, Wyoming, Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 307-568-2324.

