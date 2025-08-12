MontanaFair 4-H Market Steer & Heifer Show brings together four generations

BILLINGS — For six decades, Babe Goggins and her family have been involved in the ranching business. On Tuesday, sixteen of her great-great-grandchildren showed cattle at the 4-H Market Steer and Heifer Show at MontanaFair.

Watch this generational family talk about their experience showing cattle:

MontanaFair 4-H Market Steer & Heifer show bringing four generations of family together

Becky Anderson, Goggins’ granddaughter, praised the work that Goggins has done.

“She just has kind of been the rock of our family, I think (she) inspires all of us to do our best and continuing to carry on their legacy that they built,” Anderson said Tuesday.

Fourteen-year-old Hudson Anderson shared his experience with his cow, Bingo, highlighting the time he gets to spend with his family.

“All the family, just all around, you know, having time together,” Hudson said.

Becky Anderson said these traditions connect them to their roots.

“I showed growing up as kids, and it's just a tradition that we've carried on through our own family,” she said.

She noted that her kids are learning the importance of hard work and dedication.

“It's not easy. I mean, it takes a lot of work and dedication and time as far as taking care of them day to day,” Anderson said.

Ten-year-old Harrison Cook is among the 16 family members showing their cattle.

He dedicates his time to his cow, MJ.

“Being with the animal, getting to learn, and just doing work, and it gets me up in the morning,” Cook said.

Cook understands the responsibility involved in raising a cow.

“I know it's gonna feed many people,” Cook acknowledged.

Cook’s dad is helping guide him through the process.

“Me and my dad love doing it,” Cook said.

Cook also said it’s not easy raising a cow.

“If you don't want to do it, it's gonna be so hard to just do all of it, because it's so much work, and if you don't love it, I just say don't do it,” Cook said.

Goggins expressed her pride in her family’s legacy.

“I'm very proud of them. It's wonderful. (They’ve) all been very good kids,” Goggins said.