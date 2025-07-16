Wednesday Headlines: $20K Reward, 'Allies in Aging', Stress-free travel

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, July 16
Lockwood RV offering $20K reward for stolen trailer, truck
LOCKWOOD - A Lockwood RV owner is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of a trailer stolen from his lot in June.
Staff at Bretz RV and Marine reported that the 2025 Brinkley camper was driven off their lot by a stolen truck.
A man identified as Jonathan Shane Roberts allegedly provided a bad check for the trailer.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says the case is ongoing and did not name a suspect or confirm whether Roberts is involved in the investigation.
Billings nonprofits celebrate uniting to better serve aging population
BILLINGS - Two Billings nonprofits have officially merged to form "Allies in Aging," an effort to address the needs of the rapidly growing elderly population in the area.
The union of Big Sky Senior Services and the Adult Resource Alliance was celebrated at a recent open house event.
Staff say the move aims not only to reduce overhead costs but also to strengthen available programs for seniors.
Billings airport voted 7th best in stress-free travel in the US
BILLINGS - Billings Logan International Airport was voted seventh in the country for stress-free travel in the U.S.
Travel and Leisure's 2025 awards tallied votes based on an airport's access, security, restaurants, shopping and overall design.
The Billings airport was given just five points less than the airport that secured first place in the rankings.
