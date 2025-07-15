Billings airport voted 7th best in stress-free travel in the US

In Travel and Leisure's 2025 awards, Billings Logan International Airport was voted seventh place for stress-free travel in the U.S.

According to Travel and Leisure's website, readers on their travels voted based on an airport's access, security, restaurants, shopping and overall design.

"We were pleasantly surprised at being in the top 10 in the nation for airports," said Jeff Roach, the director of aviation at the airport.

Charlie Klepps, MTN News Director of aviation Jeff Roach

According to the Travel and Leisure website, the Billings airport was given a rating of 79.53, a little under five points shy of first place's 84.90.

Roach said that they hope to use this rating to make further improvements and help travelers have an even easier time with a typically nerve-wracking process.

"We're going to build on this ranking that we have and continue to make the customer experience at BIL the best that it can be," said Roach.