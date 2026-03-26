Volunteer choir and orchestra to perform free Easter Oratorio at the Lincoln Center in Billings

BILLINGS - An all-volunteer community choir and orchestra will share three free performances of an Easter Oratorio called the "Lamb of God" this weekend at the Lincoln Center in downtown Billings.

The ensemble features 24 orchestra members and 60 choir members. The group has been practicing in various places around town for a couple of months to prepare for the performances, which take place this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Tiffany Wardell helped organize the event. She said several high school and college students are taking part alongside dozens of adults from across the area, especially in the orchestra.

"A beautiful story set to beautiful music – all volunteers that are taking the time to make this happen so, it's been a labor of love as well and they’ll feel that through the music," Wardell said.

Watch how a group of Billings volunteers rehearse for a free concert:

Volunteer choir and orchestra to perform free at the Lincoln Center in Billings

For the Jeppesen family, the performances are a family affair. Hallie Jeppesen plays the clarinet in the orchestra alongside her father, Scott Jeppesen, while her mother, Roxanne Jeppesen, handles percussion.

"This is the first time I’ve got to perform with our youngest, Hallie," Scott Jeppesen said.

"She’s awesome – a great clarinet player and it's fun to see her sharing in something we love doing so much," Scott Jeppesen said.

Roxanne Jeppesen joined the community ensemble a few months ago at the request of her former school music colleague and conductor, Scott Corey.

"He emailed me and said we need percussion and it's tough to say no to your old boss. Haha," Roxanne Jeppesen said.

"I get to listen to the whole thing and just put the sprinkles on the cake – a little frosting," Roxanne Jeppesen said.

MTN News The ensemble features 24 orchestra members and 60 choir members.

Roxanne Jeppesen said it did not take long for her husband and daughter to join.

"She (Hallie) went to a rehearsal and said oh this is really neat. So she joined that night," Roxanne Jeppesen said.

For some involved, the event has been a unique and spiritual experience, while for others, it has been a chance to come together and grow musically.

"You get an opportunity to meet musicians and how they play and learn how they are as human beings and widen your perspective of music in Billings. 26 You just get to meet new people and have fun with them," Hallie Jeppesen said.

The event is about creating something emotional and sharing it with the community.

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