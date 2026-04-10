Volunteer attorneys honored for pro bono family law services in Billings

For the first time in years, the Yellowstone Area Bar Association and Montana Legal Services Association held an event to recognize the efforts of several local attorneys who offer pro bono work for low-income individuals facing family law matters.

At noon Friday, volunteer attorneys were given awards to celebrate their contributions to the community.

The Family Law Project helps families in need who don’t have the resources to pay for lawyers. They have been helping families in the Billings area for over a decade.

Coordinator Ellie Tinsley said that for every attorney in Montana, there are nearly 10,000 people in need. This makes the work that these volunteers do even more special.

“We decided to drive out to Yellowstone County specifically because we have such a robust network of volunteers, so we wanted to not only thank them but come here in person and meet them. We do a lot of emailing,” Tinsley said.