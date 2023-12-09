United Airlines to add 2 new flights from Billings to Denver

United Airlines has added two new flights from Billings to Denver, bringing the total to five daily flights.

The city of Billings, Visit Billings, the Billings Chamber of Commerce and Big Sky Economic Development jointly announced the new flights in a Friday news release.

The group said the goal is to add the first new flight by the end of March 2024, with both new flights starting by May 23, 2024.

The announcement follows other recent expansions in Billings, including new seasonal service from Sun Country Airlines to Minneapolis and direct, seasonal service to Los Angeles via Allegiant Airlines.

Tickets for this new flight service are now available for purchase through United’s website and mobile app.

For more information or to book flights, visit https://www.united.com/en/us [united.com].