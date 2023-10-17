New airline service announced at Billings airport

BILLINGS - A new airline will be touching down at the Billings airport.

Low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines will begin service in Billings on June 19, 2024, with nonstop flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul.

The seasonal flight will run twice a week, every Wednesday and Saturday, until Aug. 24, 2024.

"Billings Logan International Airport is very excited that Sun Country Airlines is announcing new air service between Billings and Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport during the summer of 2024," Billings airport director Jeff Roach said in a press release. "The BIL Airport Team looks forward to partnering with the airline as they begin scheduled flights to Billings. This is another win for the community's air service development effort.

Sun Country Airlines said in the press release it is a Minneapolis-based airline "known for its commitment to providing convenient and affordable air travel options."

Sun Country Airlines will also offer air travel between Missoula and Minneapolis-Saint Paul during the same period.

