New air service between Billings and Los Angeles to take off next year

BILLINGS - Travelers will soon have the option of a new airline service between Los Angeles and Billings.

Billings officials announced that Allegiant Airlines is adding a new flight service between the two cities beginning May 16, 2024.

“I am very excited that Allegiant has chosen to add non-stop seasonal air service to LAX next summer," Jeff Roach, director of aviation at Billings Logan International Airport, said in a press release issued Thursday. "Allegiant has been a great partner with BIL and we look forward to this new chapter in our journey together. At BIL we strive to provide outstanding air travel for Billings and beyond.”

A press conference to share more information about the new airline service is scheduled for Friday morning.

“Launching flights from California to Billings is a game-changer for our tourism economy. Meeting the demand from this market to explore our diverse attractions, from our National Monuments to access to Yellowstone National Park, bolsters our status as a premier destination,” Aly Eggart, leisure marketing director for Visit Billings and the Billings Chamber of Commerce, said in the press release.

