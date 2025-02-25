Tuesday Morning Headlines: Disability access, Livingston wind, Team rallies

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, Feb. 25

Forum aims for better disability access in Billings

BILLINGS -- A forum at United Way aims to help those with disabilities have better access in Billings.

While many have made the necessary adjustments, those attending last night's disability awareness forum are hoping for even more accommodations, including features like lower seating at businesses per the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The next disability awareness forum will be held in July.

Repeated I-90 closures lead to traffic disruptions in Livingston

LIVINGSTON -- Strong winds and frequent closures of Interstate 90 are behind hundreds of vehicles being diverted through downtown Livingston in recent weeks.

Last weekend alone the town recorded a 93 mph wind gust.

Those powerful gusts have led to the tipping of several semi-trucks off the highway.

Livingston businesses say while the closures bring more traffic through town, it would be more beneficial for businesses if the interstate remained open.

Billings West coach’s family thankful for health crisis assists

BILLINGS -- The Billings West boys basketball team is raising up the strongest member of their family.

Rachelle Darragh, the wife of head coach Kelly Darragh, was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Since then, the team and community have raised more than $5,000 for medical costs and travel expenses using self-designed t-shirts.

