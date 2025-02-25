Repeated I-90 closures lead to traffic disruptions in Livingston

LIVINGSTON — Frequent closures of Interstate 90 have resulted in hundreds of vehicles being diverted through downtown Livingston multiple times this winter, impacting both traffic flow and local businesses.

With a reputation as one of Montana's windiest cities, Livingston has lived up to it this winter. On multiple occasions, most recently this weekend, the stretch of Interstate 90 outside of Livingston has been shut down.

Montana truck driver Greg Senderhauf has driven the road multiple times. He said when the wind gets going, it becomes treacherous.

"I've been hit by a gust of wind right along Livingston, and it feels like your trailer is being punched, even with a heavy load,” Senderhauf said. "It gets very dicey with an empty trailer."

Over the weekend, strong gusts have led to the tipping or pushing of several semi-trucks off the highway, which prompted the closure. When the road is shut down, traffic is diverted into town, stretching the Livingston to its limits.

It's something that Lauren Silano, the owner of Neptune's Taphouse and Eatery, said has become more common.

"In the past five years, it feels like the shutdowns have become astronomical," Silano said Monday afternoon.

Silano said the extra traffic has not benefited her business.

"I thought that would maybe be good for business, but it’s really not," Silano said. "People aren’t getting out of their cars. They’re still hoping they can get to wherever they’re going."

Although Silano's restaurant experienced some customer traffic during the last diversion, she believes that had more to do with the warmer weather and sunshine. She emphasized that it would be more beneficial for businesses if the interstate remained open and traffic flowed as usual.

"I had a friend that I was meeting for lunch the other day, and it took her an hour and a half just to get here, and she lives just outside of town," Silano said. "It's frustrating."

As winter continues, the likelihood of further closures on Interstate 90 remains high. Senderhauf cautioned fellow drivers to take it slow.

"If you want a kite to take off, you run fast with it," Senderhauf said. "So, you don’t want your trailer to become a kite, so you slow down."