Forum aims for better disability access in Billings

Access for those with disabilities can be challenging.

While many have made the necessary adjustments, those attending the Disability Awareness Forum at the United Way on Monday are hoping for even more accommodations.

Many do not receive the welcoming that they need.

“Still places that their seating isn't 100 percent lower for people in wheelchairs,” said Mitch Bohn.

Bohn points to the Americans with Disabilities Act, which requires 5 percent of the seating be lowered.

“That is an ongoing problem here in Billings that we're trying to help correct,” Bohn said.

Bohn was born with spina bifida and organized the forum.

He says many government buildings, including Dehler Park and those at MetraPark, along with theaters have the necessary accommodations.

Bohn says often the issue is not willingness, it's simply not having the information they need.

“It's definitely not that they've resisted,” Bohn said. “It's just they don't have that need in their own lives and so they didn't think about it when they were opening their restaurant.

Jack Lillis was part of one of the panels at the forum and has rheumatoid arthritis, which he says affects 60 million adults and about 220,000 children in the United States.

“You learn something new every day about yourself,” Lillis said.

He says something like the recent snowfall makes it even more challenging for people like his friend Bohn and himself.

“Even for someone like me walking from one spot into the door, there's ice on the ground,” Lillis said. “There's always a risk for slipping and falling and for a lot of people that can be catastrophic.”

“Access in a word, but that can mean so many different things,” said Lynn Mullowney Cabrera, who was also on a panel.

Mullowney Cabrera is the executive director of Eagle Mount, which helps those with disabilities get access to the ski slopes.

“Whether they're in a wheelchair or whether they're not, they can go up to the mountain and take part in a day on the mountain with our staff and volunteers,” Mullowney Cabrera said.

She says access can be to buildings, recreation, transportation, and funds.

“Access can be financial barriers,” Mullowney Cabrera said. "Eagle Mount, of course, charges for our programs, but we're so thankful that because of donor support, we're able to provide scholarships. So if an individual needs a little support with one of our programs or a lot of support paid for one of our programs, we're able to provide that."

They say while there's still a lot to be done, it is getting better.

“Those small things can make a big difference in people's lives,” Lillis said.

“There has been a little bit of pushback, but I'm sure as time goes on, it'll be even better,” Bohn said.

“We're definitely moving in the right direction,” Mullowney Cabrera said. “There's a long path in front of us, and I think it definitely starts with conversations like this.”

The next conversation, the next Disability Awareness Forum will be held in July.