Tuesday Morning Headlines: Billings stand-off, murder trial, stranded traveler's program

Suspect arrested following standoff at Billings apartment building

BILLINGS - Billings police have identified the man arrested after a four-hour standoff at a downtown Billings apartment building Monday.

David Dwelly, 64, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, assault, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and felony criminal mischief after police responded to the Prairie Tower apartments on North 25th Street.

The building's first two floors were evacuated during the incident.

The conditions of the two people assaulted were not released.

State rests case in trial Billings man accused of beating and drowning stepson

BILLINGS - The state rests its case at the trial of a Billings man accused of beating and drowning his stepson.



The trial of Kristopher Harasymczuk entered its sixth day on Monday.

Harasymczuk is charged with deliberate homicide, accused of drowning his 4-year-old stepson in extremely hot water in October 2021.

On Tuesday, the defense is set to continue calling witnesses after they delivered their opening statement Monday.

Montana Highway Patrol and Salvation Army voucher program helps stranded motorists

BILLINGS - The Montana Highway Patrol and the Salvation Army are partnering up to help travelers who might find themselves stranded due to the state's winter weather.

The new program allows troopers to hand out $150 vouchers for towing, lodging or fuel if they find someone or a family in need of help.

The Montana Highway Patrol stranded motorist’s assistance program started yesterday.

