BILLINGS - The Billings police SWAT team was deployed Monday morning as officers responded to a call of an assault at a residence.

Police said on a social media post that a person had barricaded themself in a residence at 725 N. 25th St. at about 7:30 a.m.

The department's SWAT team and negotiators responded and the public was asked to avoid the area.

Police said in an update that nearby residents could leave their homes for school and work.

