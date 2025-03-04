Montana Highway Patrol and Salvation Army voucher program helps stranded motorists

Montana's winter weather can wreak havoc on a number of travelers, sometimes leaving motorists stranded.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) and the Salvation Army are partnering up with a solution.

The new program, which started on Monday, allows troopers to hand out $150 vouchers for towing, lodging, or fuel, if they encounter an individual or family that needs help.

Troopers will be able to offer more to people who get stranded in an area from Billings to Miles City and Lewistown and Butte to Glendive.

“In the remote areas of Montana where it's underserved, we hope to help out these stranded motorists, and the Salvation Army is funding the program,” said James Antal, the Salvation Army’s intermountain representative.

Antal helps run the Montana Highway Patrol Stranded Motorists Assistance Program.

“This is a different program that reaches a different population that is pretty much underserved,” Antal said. “If you're stranded and you have no money and your car broke down, this may work for you.”

MHP troopers will be able to offer vouchers up to $150 for gas, hotels, and towing when they see fit.

“It can be nerve-wracking for somebody who's driving through Montana and gets stranded,” said MHP Captain Eric Gilbert, who is based in Billings.

Gilbert knows troopers who have paid for gasoline for those stranded on the highway.

“I've come across people that have been involved in a crash or they're broken down or they've run out of gas and they don't have, the means or the ability financially to get themselves out of that situation,” Gilbert said.

The Salvation Army is looking for more businesses to help, and it has worked successfully with the Wyoming Highway Patrol assistance program.

“Being a partner with the Salvation Army and having that resource, is going to be greatly beneficial,” Gilbert said.

“We appreciate the partnership we have with the highway patrol,” Antal said. “And God bless those officers who are out there doing the hard work. We believe this program not only helps them, but it helps that stranded motorist too. So it's a win-win for us.”