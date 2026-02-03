Tuesday Headlines: Sting operation, Fatal fire, Recycling woes

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, Feb. 3

5 arrested in large-scale Billings human-trafficking sting operation, police say

BILLINGS - A large-scale human trafficking sting in Billings resulted in seven felony arrests last week.

"Operation Vigilant Spector 6" involved 65 law enforcement personnel from 13 agencies. Five people were arrested on human trafficking charges, while two others face child abuse charges.

Officers also identified 17 individuals for ongoing investigation and seized methamphetamine and mobile devices.

Community remembers 'very caring' woman lost in Carbon County house fire

SILESIA - Crews continue to investigate a house fire that killed a Carbon County woman Friday night in Silesia.

Kimberly Erickson, 60, was found dead inside her fully-engulfed home on Cottonwood Road.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Montana State Fire Marshal's Office.

Erickson's family is accepting donations as the community remembers her as hardworking, loyal and caring.

Billings recycling center overwhelmed by weekend overflow as demand grows

BILLINGS - A Billings recycling business is dealing with a messy problem every weekend.

Earth First Aid Recycling says residents are overflowing their bins with recyclables, leaving piles of trash on the ground.

The company serves about 1,000 people per week and is one of the only recycling drop-off options in Billings.

Staff say it highlights the need for more recycling services in the city.

Q2 Weather

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chance of rain and snow Tuesday morning, then very dry