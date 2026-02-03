Community remembers 'very caring' woman lost in Carbon County house fire

SILESIA — A fatal house fire Friday night has left a tight-knit Carbon County community grieving the loss of a woman neighbors and coworkers describe as kind, generous, and deeply devoted to her family.

On Monday, authorities said 60-year-old Kimberly Erickson was found dead inside her home on Cottonwood Road in Silesia, near the Clarks Fork Yellowstone River, after crews responded to a report of a residence that was fully engulfed in flames at approximately 8:30 p.m. Officials said Erickson was the only person home at the time.

Multiple fire crews were dispatched, but the blaze spread rapidly.

“It was a very fast-moving fire from when it was first reported until fire crews got on scene," Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan said on Monday. "The house was fully engulfed very quickly.”

A neighbor, Butterfly Rule, said she was returning home Friday night when she saw flames from the highway and realized the fire was in her own neighborhood.

“I come back, and I could see flames from the highway, and I thought maybe it was something in our town,” said Rule.

Rule said firefighters initially appeared to gain control of the fire, but a passing train delayed additional fire apparatus from reaching the scene.

"Then the train came and kept the rest of the fire pumpers held back behind that train, and in the meantime, that's when that fire really exploded and got away on them, and the wind come up," said Rule. "By the time that train went by, the fire had gotten away on them.”

McQuillan said crews responded quickly and ultimately found Erickson dead inside the home. The cause of the fire and the cause of Erickson’s death remain under investigation. The Montana State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting.

For neighbors, the loss has been deeply personal.

"The worst things always happen to the best people, and this is kind of one of them examples. We lost some really good people in our community," said Rule.

Rule said Erickson was known for her kindness and for making others, including her family, feel welcome.

"They were some of the people that like made us feel at home when we first moved in ... when my daughter ran the lemonade stand, they always stop and waved," said Rule. “I know she worked hard for her family, and she was a loving person.”

Erickson's coworkers in Billings were also left stunned by the news. Cara Kuhlman, who worked alongside Erickson for about 20 years, said she knew something was wrong when Erickson did not arrive at work early Saturday morning.

"I couldn't believe it. I'm still having a hard time believing it," said Kuhlman. "I won't have closure until the service when it becomes real."

Kulhman said Erickson was nearing retirement and was more than just a colleague.

“Definitely, we were friends, best friends from work. She told me that often," said Kuhlman. "We'd say good morning to each other every morning.”

She described Erickson as hardworking, loyal, and caring.

“She'd take her shirt off her back, very caring. She was always asking how my boys were doing," said Kuhlman. “It was very shocking. I think about her every day. I mean, even before I thought about her every day.”

Family members told MTN the outpouring of support has been overwhelming. Erickson’s niece, Jules Morse, is organizing donations for Erickson’s husband, Mark, and their two children, Janice and Erik. Erik lived at home with his parents.

Morse said the family has temporary housing for the coming months, but additional needs, such as clothing and small household items, are expected as they begin to rebuild.

“Family was well known, so a lot of people pitching in trying to help and do whatever they can," said McQuillan. "There's going to be a lot of needs to come in the future, but right now we're just trying to get them through day by day right now.”

Donations are being coordinated through Morse. She can be reached on her Facebook account, Julissa Talkington Morse, or via email, julissatalkington@gmail.com. A Venmo has been created under the name @ericksonfamilybenefit.