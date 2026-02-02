Woman found dead in Carbon County house fire

SILESIA - The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire that resulted in a fatality near Silesia on Friday evening.

According to a press release issued Monday morning, fire department crews and Carbon County deputies were dispatched to a report of a residence that was fully engulfed in flames at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters located a deceased person at the residence.

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan identified the person as 60-year-old Kimberly Erickson. She was the only occupant at the residence at the time of the fire.

The investigation is ongoing into the origin of the fire and the cause of the woman's death, the press release states.

The Montana State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation.