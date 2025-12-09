Tuesday Headlines: Stillwater shooting, Test scores, Avalanche risk

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, Dec. 9

Update: 2 killed, 2 injured in Stillwater County shooting

ABSAROKEE - Two people are dead and two others critically injured after an early-morning shooting in Stillwater County on Monday.

The shots rang out around 3:30 a.m. at a rural home 10 miles south of Absarokee on the Stillwater River.

Authorities found the suspect's truck stuck in the Stillwater River two hours later. Ty Allen Turney, 23, was taken into custody alive after losing control and driving off the road into the water.

Montana students struggle with meeting proficiency in math and language arts

BILLINGS - New test scores show fewer than half of Montana's 3rd through 8th graders are proficient in reading and math.

The new MAST testing system reveals where students stand, but educators say the results shouldn't cause panic. More frequent testing is used to identify student gaps and improve instruction.

School District 2 teachers say the weekly results help drive daily classroom decisions.

Avalanche danger high at Bridger Bowl after several slides

BRIDGER BOWL - Winter enthusiasts are hitting the slopes at Red Lodge and Bridger Bowl, but early-season conditions come with serious risks.

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reports seven avalanches in the Bridger Range in just two weeks — four triggered by skiers.

A backcountry skier near Fairy Lake was carried 250 feet downhill by an avalanche but deployed his airbag and wasn't injured.

Q2 Weather

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Much stronger wind tonight and Tuesday with showers