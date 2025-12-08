Large police presence reported in Stillwater County

ABSAROKEE - A significant police presence has been reported in Stillwater County near Absarokee, with details remaining extremely limited at this time.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple police vehicles in and around Stillwater River Road between Absarokee and Nye starting around 4 a.m. Monday.

The nature of the situation remains unknown as authorities have not yet released information about the incident.

Q2 has reached out to the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office for more information about this ongoing situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.