Tuesday Headlines: Shepherd fire, Food banks, Addiction treatment

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, Nov. 4

Fire guts Feedlot Steakhouse in Shepherd

Fire guts Feedlot Steakhouse in Shepherd

SHEPHERD - Crews continue assessing the destruction from last night's fire at the Feedlot Steakhouse in Shepherd.

The local favorite for 25 years erupted in flames Monday evening, becoming fully involved as crews from Shepherd, Worden, and Lockwood responded.

Roof and floor collapses complicated firefighting efforts.

The vacant building is now a total loss, and authorities arel working to determine what sparked the fire.

Read the full story

Billings food bank sees more need and donations as SNAP benefits remain uncertain

Billings food bank sees more need and donations as SNAP benefits remain uncertain

BILLINGS - It's day 35 of the government shutdown, and SNAP benefit delays are forcing more Montanans to turn to local food banks for help.

Family Service in Billings is seeing longer lines as people struggle to put food on the table.

But the community is stepping up — with over 1,000 pounds of food donated on Monday alone.

Thirty different community groups are organizing food drives to meet the growing need.

Read the full story

Montana addiction crisis: How treatment centers are fighting to save lives

Montana addiction crisis: How treatment centers are fighting the stigma around addiction

BILLINGS - A new report shows Montana ranks 4th nationwide for states most at risk of addiction.

Gov. Greg Gianforte has said this is a crisis, as overdose deaths continue statewide.

Behavioral health experts say the state lacks adequate treatment systems and access to care is limited — even in metropolitan areas like Billings.

But treatment centers like Healing Rock Recovery are working to help Montanans overcome addiction and the stigma around seeking help.

Read the full story

Watch the latest weather forecast