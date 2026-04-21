Tuesday Headlines: Red Lodge Wildfire, Iranian threats, Inclusive playground

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, April 21

'Pretty terrifying': Concerns grows in Red Lodge as East Side fire spreads

'Pretty terrifying': Concerns grow in Red Lodge as East Side fire spreads

RED LODGE - The East Side Fire near Red Lodge has torched 3,000 acres and remains completely uncontained this morning, forcing the evacuations of dozens of homes and campgrounds in the area.

Firefighters continue to scramble to protect structures as unseasonable April winds fuel the blaze. Highway 212 remains closed, and the cause is still under investigation.

Check the latest conditions at Custer Gallatin National Forest and Red Lodge Fire Rescue.

Read the full story

Iran threatens to "reveal new cards on the battlefield"

Iran threatens to "reveal new cards on the battlefield"

In international news, diplomacy is teetering in the Middle East as President Trump doubles down on his Iran ultimatum this morning.

White House officials say Tehran will negotiate or face unprecedented consequences, with the ceasefire set to end tomorrow.

Iran's parliament said they will not talk "under the shadow of threats" and are prepared to "reveal new cards on the battlefield."

Rimrock Learning Center raising money to build inclusive playground

Rimrock Learning Center raising money to build inclusive playground

BILLINGS - The Rimrock Learning Center is halfway to its goal of building an inclusive playground for children with disabilities.

Staff say they have raised over $200,000, which is about half the total cost, but still need help reaching the finish line by summer.

A fundraiser last night aimed to bring the center closer to giving all kids the chance to play, learn, and grow together.

Read the full story

Q2 WEATHER

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another very warm and dry day

Watch Montana This Morning