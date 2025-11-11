Tuesday Headlines: Project Hope, New hospital, Turkey Tuesday

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, Nov. 11

Columbus food bank sees rising need despite hopes for shutdown’s end

COLUMBUS - The Senate passed a bill aimed at reopening the federal government, bringing hope for an end to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

However, the effects of the prolonged closure continue to impact communities across Montana, where food banks are experiencing unprecedented demand.

Project Hope in Columbus reports a 10 to 15 percent increase in people seeking food assistance compared to previous months.

The organization served half of their expected monthly visitors in just the first three days of November, highlighting the immediate impact of the shutdown on families.

As submission deadline arrives Billings may still be considered for state mental facility

BILLINGS - The window has officially closed for Montana communities competing to host a proposed state forensic mental health facility.

Only Miles City and Hardin filed the necessary paperwork for consideration after Billings officials opposed the plan.

The state will visit both potential sites to evaluate their suitability. If neither location meets the requirements, Billings could return to consideration.

Officials expect to announce the site decision the day before Thanksgiving.

30-year Turkey Tuesday tradition faces record demand

BILLINGS - Montanans are rallying to support those in need through Turkey Tuesday, an annual tradition providing Thanksgiving meals to families.

This year's demand has reached record levels, with organizers requiring more than 1,400 food boxes.

"We've seen a 25 percent increase in families seeking help," organizers said.

The annual event continues to unite volunteers in ensuring no family goes without a Thanksgiving meal during these challenging times.

