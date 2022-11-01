Turkey Tuesday 2022

Help your community and join Q2, MasterLube, Denny Menholt Chevrolet and TDS fiber for Turkey Tuesday on November 15, 2022.

Visit any of these locations with your donations of turkeys, non-perishable foods, toys or money.

(Please make checks to "Scripps Howard Foundation")

Q2 Studios - 3203 3rd Ave North - 6am - 6pm

MasterLube - Westend - 2424 King Ave West - 7am - 6pm

Masterlube - Heights - 1331 Main St. - 7am - 6pm

Want to donate money to Turkey Tuesday online?

Scan the QR Code below or click here.