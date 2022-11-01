Watch Now
Community

Actions

Turkey Tuesday 2022

Q2 welcomes donations to benefit the Billings Food Bank & Toys for Tots
Turkey Tuesday 2022
Q2 News
Turkey Tuesday 2022
Posted at 11:03 AM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 13:03:11-04

Help your community and join Q2, MasterLube, Denny Menholt Chevrolet and TDS fiber for Turkey Tuesday on November 15, 2022.

Visit any of these locations with your donations of turkeys, non-perishable foods, toys or money.
(Please make checks to "Scripps Howard Foundation")

Q2 Studios - 3203 3rd Ave North - 6am - 6pm
MasterLube - Westend - 2424 King Ave West - 7am - 6pm
Masterlube - Heights - 1331 Main St. - 7am - 6pm

Want to donate money to Turkey Tuesday online?
Scan the QR Code below or click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App