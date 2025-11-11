Columbus food bank sees rising need despite, even as shutdown nears end

COLUMBUS — As Congress moves toward reopening the federal government after the longest shutdown in U.S. history, food banks across Montana say the need for help remains as strong as ever.

Watch how a food bank in Columbus is assisting its community:

Columbus food bank sees rising need despite hopes for shutdown’s end

Partial Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits were released this week for residents waiting for federal food assistance in the month of November, but many organizations say it could take weeks or months for people to fully recover.

At Project Hope in Columbus, a thrift store and food pantry serving approximately 85 households across Stillwater County, the organization reports a sharp increase in demand since the shutdown began.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The Project Hope food pantry in Columbus is described as a "client choice model," meaning users can shop for their own items rather than receiving a prepackaged box of food.

“We have been seeing kind of an increase throughout the year just with high food prices," said Executive Director Lara Strickland. "But in October, especially in the last half, I think that anxiety over SNAP maybe not going out saw our numbers spike.”

Strickland estimates a 10% to 15% increase in people seeking help compared with previous months.

“In the first three days of the month, we served about half of what we'd expect to see throughout the whole month of November," said Strickland.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Executive Director Lara Strickland has worked for the organization for many years, and has seen an increase of need since the shutdown began.

The pantry is also preparing Thanksgiving food boxes and packing more than 100 weekend backpack meals for local students in the entire county.

"We're sending out double the food right now at a very high, high pace,” said Strickland. "It's just been a very uncertain time for people that rely on that additional assistance. We're so grateful to help, but SNAP really is a vital resource for the people that we serve.”

Volunteer Kimberly Hurt, who has worked with Project Hope for over a year, said she has witnessed heartbreaking moments as more people struggle to feed their families.

“I had a guy come in, and he was just crying. I felt really bad because if you can't feed your family, what are you supposed to do?” said Hurt.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Volunteer Kimberly Hurt helps stock food throughout the day.

Hurt said she's seen the difference the organization has made for many in the community during an uncertain time.

"They give, give, give, and it's just amazing to me,” said Hurt. “I feel blessed. I feel great that I'm helping people, and I mean, this is a great program.”

Although the Senate reached an agreement to fund the government through January, the measure has not passed the House, and a full reopening isn't expected for at least a few days. Strickland said the need for food assistance will likely persist for weeks, and their operations will continue as normal.

“We had planned an emergency additional food distribution this Thursday for SNAP clients, and we're still going to go forward with that," said Strickland. "Regardless, food prices are high, other essentials are high, so I think that we'll continue to have a busy holiday season."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Volunteer Diane Anderson helps package 103 backpack meals for students in Stillwater County every week.

Despite the challenges, Strickland said the donations and community support have been strong.

"It's inspiring what the community steps up to do and to take care of each other," she said. "That has been really humbling to see.”