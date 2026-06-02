Tuesday Headlines: Primary election, Anti-weaponization fund, Gas prices

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, June 2

More than 200K Montanans have already voted in primary election

A quarter of Montana voters have already cast their ballots

HELENA - A last-minute court ruling is giving Montana voters extra time to register and cast their ballots on primary election day.

Election offices statewide will stay open until 8 p.m. tonight.

More than 790,000 Montanans are now registered to vote, with over 200,000 absentee ballots already returned.

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Justice Department halts Trump's $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund

Justice Department halts Trump's $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund

The Justice Department is halting work on President Trump's $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization fund" after a judge's temporary block and fierce bipartisan backlash from Congress.

The program would have used taxpayer money to reimburse people claiming unfair federal targeting, including potentially January 6th defendants.

Meanwhile, Trump says Iran peace talks continue "at a rapid pace."

Gas prices push Billings drivers to rethink how they fill up and what they drive

Gas prices push Billings drivers to rethink how they fill up and what they drive

BILLINGS - Gas prices are still riding high at some stations across Billings, pushing motorists to make decisions about what they are driving — or if they will drive at all.

While some hope for relief amid the conflict overseas, experts warn prices rise like rockets but fall like feathers.

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Q2 WEATHER