Tuesday Headlines: Physician-assisted suicide, Simpson funeral, Auto repair delays

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, April 1

Burned over and battling again: Montana firefighter speaks against proposal to ban medical aid in dying

Montana lawmakers are expected to decide on a bill next week that would remove protections for doctors who prescribe end-of-life drugs to terminal ill patients.

Senate Bill 136 proposes that providing consent to a physician for aid in dying would no longer be a defense against homicide charges.

The 2025 bill has advanced further in the legislative process than similar measures in previous years. A 2023 Susquehanna poll revealed that 88% of Montana voters oppose an attempt to criminalize physicians who provide medical aid in dying.

Cody community remembers longtime Sen. Alan Simpson with funeral service and procession

The community of Cody gathered to remember longtime U.S. Senator Alan Simpson on Monday.

Simpson, a lifelong advocate for the state of Wyoming, died a few weeks ago at the age of 93.

The funeral lasted for more than two and a half hours and was filled with politicians, friends, and community members paying their last respects.

Auto repair delays pile up in Billings due to supply chain issues and technician shortage

Long wait times for auto repairs in Billings are becoming a growing frustration for some drivers.

Shop employees say they are facing supply chain problems and a nationwide technician shortage.

Staff at Diamond Automotive Center say new proposed auto tariffs are also creating concerns about how businesses like theirs will adapt if they have to raise prices.

