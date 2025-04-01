Auto repair delays pile up in Billings due to supply and technician shortages

BILLINGS — Long wait times for auto repairs in Billings are becoming a growing frustration for some drivers, as shops face delays due to supply-chain problems and a national technician shortage.

Watch the full video below:

Auto repair delays pile up in Billings due to supply chain issues and technician shortage

The owners of Billings-based Diamond Automotive Center, Will and Melissa Walton, said the delay in getting vehicles serviced has become a growing problem. The auto shop will diagnose problems as quickly as possible to put priority on major repairs. With demand rising, customers often face wait times of several weeks before their cars are fixed.

“Sometimes we can do same-day service. A lot of times we can't, but we can at least come up with a game plan," said Melissa. “It's nerve-wracking at times, right? 'Cause you don't want your loved one to be stranded on the road.”

The Waltons’ shop is at 2924 First Ave. N. and typically services 20 to 30 customers a day. They note that much of their work now involves engine replacements and rebuilds, making repairs more time-consuming with the average age of vehicles on the road increasing at the same time.

“I've got probably 70% of the jobs that I have on deck right now are just engine jobs where we're replacing or rebuilding an engine," said Will. “We have a higher difficulty rating. We take on the headache stuff."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Vehicle warranties can also slow the process down and create financial headaches for customers.

“The warranty thing is a double-edged sword," said Will. "Warranty companies are the ones that create the most issue with getting a timely repair done because you have to submit everything, wait for approval process, and then they'll kind of nitpick along the way as to what they're going to cover, what they're not going to cover."

Walton’s business primarily repairs foreign-made cars, and parts for these vehicles can be particularly expensive and difficult to source. They say supply chain shortages can happen due to a number of factors, from logistical issues such as port congestion and material shortages.

“Three most expensive vehicles to maintain in my shop are Land Rover, Jaguar, and anything that comes from Dodge. We had to wait nine months for an air intake part on a Fiat Abarth," said Will. "You can't just reach into a parts catalog for that anymore. A lot of times you're having to create resources."

“We have partnerships with the national chains around here, you know, O'Reilly, Napa. But if it's not in their warehouse, which, you know, still could take a half a day to get here, then we're looking at two, three days just getting them, and that's just for basic domestic," added Melissa.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

While parts delays are one issue, the shortage of skilled technicians is also a significant problem. There are fewer qualified professionals in the field, which is driving up the cost of repair labor and extending wait times for customers.

"When you're doing basic mechanical diagnostic, which is where a lot of people wind up in trouble, you have to have good nuts-and-bolts guys. Those guys are way fewer and farther between, and that drives their technician costs up quite a bit too," said Will.

The Waltons’ shop sees a variety of vehicles, but newer models, particularly those with complex CAN bus systems, are more difficult to repair. These systems allow different parts of the car to communicate with each other, making them more advanced but also more expensive to maintain.

“In many ways, it's made the cars better and more drivable. However, I don't think they've ever been more expensive to maintain," said Will.

Along with other rising costs and supply issues, the new proposed auto tariffs create future worries for the Waltons on how their business will adapt if they have to raise prices.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News William Walton inspects a car.

“As everybody else, we're a little anxious about how it's going to work with the newer tariffs that they were looking at, implementing how is that going to affect our supply chain," said Melissa.

"I think in the long run, those tariffs are probably going to be good for the country, and I'm all about that. It's just, how do we work that into what we're doing already? That's kind of one of the things that you got to balance out, is that what are my costs versus what's it going to take to keep the lights on?" added Will.

To avoid longer delays and higher costs, the Waltons advise customers to keep up with regular maintenance. By getting routine checkups and oil changes, car owners can catch minor issues before they become major, expensive repairs.

“If you take it to an independent shop, they're going to be on the lookout for the things that are going to trip you up later on down the road and keep you from, say, an expensive repair down the line when it can be a preventative repair," said Will.