Burned over and battling again: Montana firefighter speaks against proposal to ban medical aid in dying

BILLINGS- Medical aid in dying exists in a legal gray area in Montana.

The practice, also known as physician-assisted suicide, became permissible after a 2009 Montana Supreme Court ruling, but now the state Senate is debating a bill that could criminalize doctors who prescribe life-ending medication to terminally ill patients.

Senate Bill 136 proposes that providing consent to a physician for aid in dying would no longer be a defense against homicide charges.

The 2025 bill has advanced further in the legislative process than similar measures in previous years, sparking an emotional debate at the Montana Legislature.

One of the most vocal opponents of the bill is an unexpected voice—Red Lodge firefighter Dan Steffensen.

He is not advocating for suicide, but for the right to make a choice.

Diagnosed with terminal lung cancer last year and given 18 months to live, Steffensen says he wants lawmakers to understand what is at stake.

A Firefighter’s Battle

Steffensen has fought for his life before. In 2021, during the Harris Fire in Carbon County, he suffered severe burns to his hands, face, and legs while battling a 10-foot wall of flames.

Now, he faces a different fight against a disease that has robbed him of his career and his health.

“I did see it coming,” Steffensen said. “I knew something was going on.”

For years, he prided himself on his physical endurance as a firefighter.

“We have an annual test we must do, a physical strength test for fire. I tried to quit three times, but my brain said no,” he recalled.

When his body couldn’t keep up, he knew it was time to see a doctor.

“That’s when I said, 'we’ve got a problem. We’ve got to go see the doctor.'”

A scan revealed a fist-sized mass in one lung.

Chemotherapy and a schedule of medications have helped manage symptoms, and even put his cancer in remission once, but he understands there’s no cure.

“This week, coffee isn’t tasting good,” Steffensen said, acknowledging the toll of his treatments. “I am not going to bankrupt myself for something that’s never going to be found. I am not a rich man by any means.”

For Steffensen, the fight is about dignity and choice.

“I have no interest in committing suicide,” he said. “I think I have proven I will fight. I have already lost 30 pounds. My hair has fallen out. I will fight, and I will fight this, but at some point, that ship has sailed.”

Public opinion appears to support his stance on medical aid for dying.

A 2018 Gallup poll found that 72% of Americans favor allowing doctors to use painless means to end a terminally ill patient’s life.

A 2023 Susquehanna poll revealed that 88% of Montana voters oppose an attempt to criminalize physicians who provide medical aid in dying.

“Don’t punish the helpers,” Steffensen pleaded.

The Opposition: A Moral and Ethical Debate

Opponents of medical aid in dying argue that the state should focus on improving hospice, palliative care, and mental health resources rather than allowing terminally ill individuals to end their lives.

Father John Pankratz, with St. Patrick’s Co-Cathedral in Billings, says the Montana Catholic Conference remains steadfast in the belief that life should be preserved at all costs.

“Everybody is made for life,” Pankratz said. “While it may seem compassionate to grant someone the right to take their own life, the real compassionate thing to do is to walk with that person in their suffering and help alleviate it as best we can.”

He argues that by legalizing physician-assisted dying, the state might lose incentive to invest in critical healthcare services.

“It really is about preserving the dignity of human life,” he added. “The solution is to try and help them and give them some light. In a Christian context, we would certainly say as well that suffering is redemptive.”

A Choice Fading from Reach

As Steffensen's health declines, his message remains clear.

“I am not going to argue against the fact that suicide is a problem in Montana, but this is not suicide. It’s a medical procedure,” he said.

If his current round of chemotherapy fails, Steffensen estimates he has only months left.

He has relocated to Billings to be closer to medical care but says he doesn’t want to prolong suffering if his body stops responding to treatment.

“It’s over, and I don’t want to fight anymore. I don’t want to argue with doctors, hospitals, or even my family. They are on board. When you are done, Dad, just tell us, and that’s enough.”

As the Montana Legislature prepares the next steps on SB 136, Steffensen hopes his voice and the voices of others facing similar struggles will be heard.