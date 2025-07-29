Tuesday Headlines: Murder victims, Red Lodge wildfire, Billings TIF

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, July 29

Former Miles City couple killed at state park in Arkansas

Former Miles City couple killed in Arkansas

MILES CITY - A double homicide 1,200 miles away has left the community of Miles City in deep sorrow.

Clinton Brink, 43, and Cristen Brink, 41, were hiking with their two daughters, 7 and 9, at Devil’s Den State Park in Arkansas on Saturday when they were attacked.

“I still can't quite wrap my brain around it. It's just hard to believe,” Mary Hinebauch, a friend of the Brinks, said Monday.

Read the full story

Multiple agencies responding to Silver Run Fire west of Red Lodge

Multiple agencies responding to Silver Run fire west of Red Lodge

RED LODGE - Multiple agencies responded Monday to a fire west of Red Lodge in the Silver Run area.

The fire started at 6 p.m. on Sunday and burned nearly 15 acres of U.S. Forest Service land.

"We got the call about 1800, 6 p.m. on Sunday," said Beartooth District Ranger Amy Haas. "We had an interagency response, which went really well. We got on it in 10 minutes."

Read the full story

Billings City Council approves TIF money for tire shop

Billings City Council approves TIF money for tire shop

BILLINGS - Those involved in tax increment financing (TIF) districts say the city council does not want to make drastic changes to how those are managed, while complying with a state law requiring more oversight.

The idea with the districts is to take care of urban blight while helping businesses.

The council looked at another business to fulfill that purpose at its meeting on Monday night.

Read the full story

Watch the latest weather forecast

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cooler but stormy Tuesday

Watch Montana This Morning