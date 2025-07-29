Billings City Council approves TIF money for tire shop

Those involved in tax increment financing (TIF) districts say the city council does not want to make drastic changes to how those are managed, while complying with a state law requiring more oversight.

The idea with the districts is to take care of urban blight, while helping businesses.

The council looked at another businesses to fulfill that purpose at it’s meeting on Monday night.

Montana Tire and Alignment started in 1988.

“We've been in that area of town since 2004,” said Ryan Anderson, who owns the store.

Anderson plans on moving his business from North 13th Street and 4th Avenue North to what is now a vacant lot at 1st Avenue North and North 17th Street.

“We've been looking at growing our business for the last, five, 10 years looking at a new retail location” Anderson said. “This opportunity came up and it just fit with where we wanted to be. And just a good opportunity.”

Billings Industrial Revitalization District (BIRD) interim director Heather Doty told the council about the benefits of the $6 million project.

“New jobs, boost the taxable value, attracts customers, supports the industrial and commercial use, improves safety and cleanliness, sparks private investment,” Doty said.

“Motion passes unanimously, go forth and build,” Mayor Bill Cole said to Anderson.

The city council approved $634,185 in tax increment finance money to go for site work, fire suppression, and sewer service, and one council member raised concerns about future projects on that block.

“I'm going to be very hesitant about supporting another TIF application on the back half of the lot on redevelopment, for the volume that we just put into this ” said Councilman Scott Aspenleider. "I think it's a great project, but this is also a TIF that does not generate a ton of revenue.”

There are plans for more development and the possibility of food trucks on the property.

“This is one of those pride and joy local community things,” said Doty. “He has made really clear that it's about being part of the neighborhood and having those things there."

Anderson says he currently employs eight and the new shop will add 10 to 12 more workers.

“It’s going to be a really nice block, it'll be really good,” Anderson said. “We're looking forward to it.”

“I'm just happy to see that we have some new things going on and I wish you success,” said Councilman Bill Kennedy.