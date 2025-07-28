Multiple agencies responding to Silver Run fire west of Red Lodge

RED LODGE — Multiple agencies are responding Monday to a fire west of Red Lodge in the Silver Run area.

The fire started at 6 p.m on Sunday and burned nearly 15 acres of U.S. Forest Service land.

Agencies involved in combating the flames include the Beartooth Ranger District, Red Lodge Fire Rescue, Columbus Fire, a U.S. Forest Service Type 2 IA handcrew, a Hotshot crew and two helicopters.

"We got the call about 1800, 6 p.m. on Sunday," said Beartooth District Ranger Amy Haas. "We had an interagency response, which went really well. We got on it in 10 minutes."

Haas said that quick response was important in limiting the blaze.

"It's burning, you know, and you can see up there in the steep hillside it's still smoking," Haas said Monday afternoon. "We're looking at like 10-15 acres right now."

As of Monday afternoon, the fire had been 40 percent contained, with crews still working to eliminate hot spots still going in the area.

Among the crews in response early were Red Lodge Fire Rescue and its chief, Tom Kuntz.

"We immediately responded," Kuntz said. "We sent some engines and some tenders, as well as some folks on the ground to fight the fires."

That all-in approach has paid dividends. The fire did not force any evacuations and did not put any structures in danger.

"The quick response and the inter-agency coordination is really key to getting these kinds of fires out," Kuntz said. "It's a lot easier to control these things when you get to them while they're still rather small."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Authorities said it started in the shooting range located in that area.

With the weather continuing to heat up and conditions getting drier, both Haas and Kuntz said it's a sign of what's to come.

"It's that time of year where the fuels are drying out," Haas said. "We're at a moderate moving into a high, so it's really important that people are cautious."

Kuntz implored those enjoying the outdoors to be careful and aware of their surroundings.

"We see a lot of fire activity this time of year and fires here can grow really, really quickly," Kuntz said. "People just need to be careful when they're out recreating the wildlands."