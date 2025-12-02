Tuesday Headlines: Laurel facility, Chronic speeding, Winter storm

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, Dec. 2

Other counties surprised by Laurel's selection for new state mental hospital

LAUREL - The state of Montana has chosen Laurel as the location for its new 32-bed mental health facility, a decision that has surprised some local leaders who say other cities submitted formal proposals while Laurel did not.

According to officials, both Hardin and Miles City submitted official proposals for the facility. However, Laurel's chief administrator sent a letter stating there was no suitable location within city limits, but identified a potential county site that could be annexed.

The selection comes as Montana works to expand mental health services across the state. The 32-bed facility represents a significant investment in addressing the state's mental health needs.

Billings City Council weighs crackdown on aggressive speeding and excessive noise

BILLINGS - The Billings City Council is addressing persistent speeding and noise problems affecting multiple neighborhoods throughout the city.

Police data reveals concerning speeding statistics across several residential areas. On St. Andrews Drive in the Heights, 90% of drivers exceed the speed limit. Rolling Hills Drive sees 61% of drivers speeding, while 38% exceed limits on Shiloh Road.

Council Member Tom Rupsis is proposing new noise violation citations as part of the enforcement strategy. Meanwhile, Public Works is studying potential solutions to address the growing enforcement challenges facing the city.

Lockwood Fire and Rescue sees uptick in call volume during winter storm

BILLINGS - The first major snowstorm of the season in the region continues creating road problems four days after it began, contributing to dangerous driving conditions across Montana.

The Montana Highway Patrol has handled 1,500 calls statewide since Wednesday as the storm system moved through the region. Icy conditions combined with holiday travel are creating a particularly dangerous mix on Montana roadways.

Drivers are urged to exercise caution and allow extra travel time as road crews work to clear remaining problem areas throughout the state.

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chance for snow through early Wednesday

