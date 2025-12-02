BILLINGS — Lockwood Fire and Rescue saw an uptick in call volume over the weekend in response to incidents caused by the winter storm.

According to Public Information Officer Katie Haider, the department responded to nine calls on Sunday alone, with the majority involving an accident on the roadways.

Watch this video to learn more:

Lockwood Fire and Rescue sees uptick in call volume during winter storm

"It seems like that first snow of every year, it seems like people are re-learning how to drive in the snow," Haider said Monday morning.

Haider said that this time of year is typically busier for them, especially with their proximity to the interstate.

"We get a lot of semi traffic and a lot of rough terrain out here," Haider said.

It was a busy past week around the state for automobile accidents. According to Montana Highway Patrol, troopers responded to 1,547 calls since Wednesday. Of those calls, 169 were single-vehicle crashes.

Billings police posted to their Facebook page Monday afternoon that they responded to 111 crashes the past week, which also was "increased due to icy roads."

Haider said her crew is prepared to respond in these circumstances.

"As soon as the weather starts to turn, we get all of our rigs stocked with extra blankets and ice cleats," Haider said. "Pretty much everything we might need for those calls."

This year, Lockwood Fire and Rescue is using a new tool: accident lights that synchronize the flashing lights to help make sure drivers move over.

"That slow down and move over motto is a saying for a reason," Haider said.

All are response efforts aimed at keeping drivers such as Wolf Point resident Jeff McMorris safe. McMorris traveled back home Monday after spending a week in Billings with family. He said dangerous conditions are to be expected.

"If you're planning a trip, we just always expect the roads to be crappy," McMorris said in an interview with MTN News.

McMorris said the roads weren't too bad on his way to Billings, but that they became a little slippery once the snow fell on Friday.

"They started getting snow-packed," McMorris said. "I mean, it wasn't the best driving, I'll just say that."

McMorris said long drives in less-than-ideal conditions is just part of living in Montana.

"I mean we do that for sports. Look how far we drive for those," McMorris said. "I mean, it's just par for the course living in Montana."

Both McMorris and Haider agreed that the best way to prevent incidents is to drive slower and with caution.

"I mean, just slow down a bit and I'll be good," McMorris said.