Tuesday Headlines: Kratom crackdown, Vandalism response, Park rescue

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, Dec. 16

Kratom ban in Yellowstone County food establishments sparks concern from users and businesses

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County will become Montana's first county to ban kratom sales in licensed food establishments starting in January, following nearly 30 deaths from kratom overdoses statewide since 2020.

Riverstone Health announced the crackdown Monday, targeting pills, drinks, powders and other products containing the unregulated plant.

The ban applies specifically to licensed food establishments within the county.

Businesses will receive compliance time before facing potential fines for violations of the new regulation.

Kratom, derived from a Southeast Asian plant, has faced increasing scrutiny from health officials due to its potential for addiction and overdose.

The substance remains unregulated at the federal level, leaving local jurisdictions to implement their own restrictions.

The Yellowstone County measure represents the first county-level action of its kind in Montana, potentially setting a precedent for other jurisdictions considering similar restrictions.

Police chief vows to catch those responsible for Billings church vandalism

BILLINGS - Billings police continue actively investigating weekend vandalism at Mayflower Congregational Church, where swastikas and hateful language were spray-painted on the building.

Police Chief Rich St. John called the incident more than vandalism, describing it as an attack on the community and intimidation.

Officers are still canvassing neighborhoods and reviewing surveillance footage as part of the ongoing investigation.

Man rescued from stuck car in Riverfront Park during busy days for Billings tow trucks

BILLINGS - Cleanup continues from Friday's storm that dumped a foot of snow on Billings.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office rescued a man suffering from hypothermia after he spent the night trapped in his car at Riverfront Park.

Officials remind drivers to stay prepared with blankets, snacks and water during significant weather events.

